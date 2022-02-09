Sylvia Serluco Gumbita, 84, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at her home.
Born June 6, 1937, in Jeannette, she was a daughter of the late Carmella Fanelli Serluco.
Sylvia was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, and a member and past president of its Rosary Altar Society. She coordinated rosaries at funeral homes for parishioners and volunteered at the Eucharistic Adoration Chapel. Sylvia was a longtime cook at Palombo’s Restaurant and loved cooking and baking, especially Easter bread with her family.
Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew S. Gumbita.
Sylvia is survived by three children, Kevin M. Gumbita and his wife, Pam, of Latrobe, Karen A. Zamiskie and her husband, Stephen, of Latrobe and Keith A. Gumbita of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Jacob Zamiskie and his wife, Nikki, Sarah Zamiskie, Hannah Mead and her husband, Stephen, Alexandra Gumbita, Luke Zamiskie and Oliva Singley and her husband, Josh; two great-grandchildren, Levi and Lincoln Zamiskie, and her nephew and nieces.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney as celebrant.
Private interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
