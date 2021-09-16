Suzanne W. Wigle, 84, of Murrysville passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at her home.
She was born Dec. 20, 1936, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (Curl) Wentzel.
Prior to retirement in 1995, Suzanne was an executive secretary for Peoples Natural Gas Co. with 35 years of service. She was a faithful member of the Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church in Murrysville. Her favorite pastimes included collecting antiques, maintaining a showplace home and yard, and caring for their beloved schnauzer Hans.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dane “Butch” Wigle, in 2019.
She is survived by her stepson, Dr. Arnold R. Wigle and his wife, Theresa, of Ligonier; grandchildren, Roger John Wigle (Jennifer) and their children Dane, River and Jack; Elise Wells and children Ethan and Lyla; Reda Wigle, and Madelyn Wigle; her sister, Judy Bergin (Charles) and their children Charles Bergin and his children Grady and Jorgia; Daniel Begin (Kelley) and their children Shannon and Patrick, and Kristin Fitzpatrick (James) and their children Madeline, Claire and Colin.
Special thanks to the many friends and neighbors who watched over and supported Suzanne after Butch passed, including Don and Mary Spaeder, Tom and Mary Lou Sweeny, Amy Wagner, Jean Sotyziak, George Wagner (Butch’s longtime hunting companion), as well as neighbors Mike Szurley, Frank Chiarizio, Cory Reitmeyer, Darren Hussey and their families. In addition, Butch’s niece, Deb Reck, and her husband, Gary, remained wonderful and faithful family to Suzanne and Butch over the years.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, 4202 Old William Penn Hwy, Murrysville, PA 15668.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Emma Monastery, 1001 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
