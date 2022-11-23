Suzanne Elizabeth Rimmler

Suzanne E. Rimmler passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, surrounded by her children and their spouses.

Born Aug. 20, 1931, in Wilpen, Ligonier Township, she was preceded in death by her parents, Eric and Anna (Fedinatz) Broomhall, and her loving husband, William F. Rimmler.