Suzanne Elizabeth Rimmler

Suzanne E. Rimmler passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, surrounded by her children and their spouses.
Born Aug. 20, 1931, in Wilpen, Ligonier Township, she was preceded in death by her parents, Eric and Anna (Fedinatz) Broomhall, and her loving husband, William F. Rimmler.
Suzanne’s early years were spent on a farm in Wilpen with her grandparents. As a young adult, she moved to New York City and graduated from high school there in 1949. She subsequently completed her certificate for cosmetology; however, she never pursued a career in that field. Instead she met the love of her life, William, at a church social in 1947 and they married in 1952 while William was serving in the U.S Air Force based in Arizona. William’s career with the Air Force and with other employers led to Suzanne and William living in a number of places in the U.S., including California, Colorado, Ohio, Georgia, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania and lastly Florida, where they retired in 2005.
Her passion was her grandchildren. She was very proud of her grandson, William, a lieutenant in the U.S. Coast Guard at its Detroit, Michigan, base, and her granddaughter, Katrina, who has her doctorate in linguistics and currently works as a research scientist for Tobii International.
She loved reading, gardening, decorating and entertaining family and friends. While living in York, Suzanne was involved in the community, her church and neighborhood. She was a member of the local Welcome Wagon and worked as a sales associate for a local department store. While living in Wilpen, she was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Ligonier. As a lover of animals, she had many pets throughout her life, including a wire-haired fox terrier, several cats and a German shepherd.
Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Susan Rimmler Connell and her husband, Robert Connell Jr., of Annville; her son, William F. Rimmler II and his wife, Sharon Rimmler, of Leola; her granddaughter, Katrina Connell of Annville and her fiance, Eric Billman, of Florence, South Carolina, and her grandson, William F. Rimmler III and his wife, Angelina Rimmler, of Sterling Heights, Michigan.
Visitation will be held in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier, 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, with service to follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will occur at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church Cemetery, Wilpen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.
