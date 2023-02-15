Susann E. Armel, 78, of Derry Township died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Twin Lakes Senior Living, Hempfield Township.
She was born June 14, 1944, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Joseph L. and Florence E. (Lees) Ross.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Susann E. Armel, 78, of Derry Township died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Twin Lakes Senior Living, Hempfield Township.
She was born June 14, 1944, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Joseph L. and Florence E. (Lees) Ross.
Prior to retirement, Susann worked at Interstate Optical, Mansfield, Ohio, and previously at the former Rooney Optical. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Trauger. Susann was a volunteer at The End Hunger Café soup kitchen, Latrobe, and enjoyed playing cards, snowmobiling and her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donovan G. “Don” Armel.
She is survived by her son, Mark Donovan Armel and fiancee Julie Romanelli; her daughter, Melissa “Missy” Armel Harr and husband Jay S., all of Latrobe; three grand-children, Krista Gruss and husband Michael, Devin Armel and Donovan “Donnie” Harr; a great-grandson, Jayson Gruss, and her sister, Alice Marti of Philadelphia.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, with Pastor Michael J. Bobula officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to The End Hunger Café, 345 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented