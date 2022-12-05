Susan R. Schmucker, 84, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
She was born Nov. 17, 1938, in Ridillatown, Unity Township, a daughter of the late John and Helen (Semanchek) Ridilla.
Susan was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville. Prior to her retirement, she worked for the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. Her family meant so much to her, and she truly enjoyed spending time with them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael, William, George, John, Andrew, Peter and Harry Ridilla, and her sisters Marie Ridilla, Ann Rudy, Kathryn Popp, Helen Rosa, Rose Dell and Lucille Overstreet.
Susan is survived by her son, Ronald J. Schmucker Jr. and his wife, Ginny, of Greensburg; her grandchildren, Emily and Elijah Schmucker; her sister Martha Rullo of Latrobe, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
