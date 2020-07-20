Susan L. Campbell, 68, of Greensburg passed away Thursday, July 17, 2020, at UPMC Canterbury Place Hospice, Pittsburgh.
She was born Oct. 7, 1951, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Robert & Dorothy (Grace) Campbell.
Susan graduated from Greensburg Salem High School in 1968. While working full time, she acquired her bachelor’s degree and MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. Her career spanned many successful human resources positions, beginning with Kennametal Inc. in Latrobe to her current position with DeVilbiss Health Care Inc. in Somerset.
Susan’s “service above self” attitude was reflected in her 25-plus years in the Latrobe Rotary Club where she was honored with two Paul Harris Fellowships. She served the club in many capacities, including the office of president. Her love of animals was reflected in her late three cocker spaniels, which she loved. She loved God and was a member and an active volunteer for Charter Oak Church in Greensburg.
Susan loved culture. She shared season Westmoreland Symphony tickets for decades with her dear friend, Esther, was a member of the Phipps Conservatory (where she found ideas for her marvelous garden) and The Frick. On the weekends, you could find her hauling mulch in her friend Janice’s truck, tending to her garden or meandering at Fallingwater with her sister, Judy. Bit by wanderlust, she trekked the world — from an African safari to climbing the Great Wall of China.
No one wished to bring a “competing” dessert when Susan had that task. Her beautifully baked and decorated cookies and pastries were always the anticipated highlight at every holiday meal.
She is survived by her three siblings, Judy Fink and her husband, Robert, Bruce Campbell and his wife, Tina, and Rob Campbell, all of Delmont, and numerous nieces and nephews. She also regarded her dear friends, Esther and Carol Bucci, Chris and Franz Herko, Janice Roskey and Donna Vesley, as her second family.
Because of the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family viewing and service in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Latrobe Rotary Club, designated for the Backpack Program, P.O. Box 891, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to Animal Friends of Westmoreland, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697; online at www.animalfriendswestmoreland.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented