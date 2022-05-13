Sue P. Vaglia, 75, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
She was born Sept. 20, 1946, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late James and Wanda (Steiner) Miller.
Sue’s favorite pastimes included doing word search puzzles, watching game shows on TV and listening to Celtic Thunder music. She loved her grandchildren and was an animal lover.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Peter G. Vaglia; her brother, James Miller, and her beloved dog, Chantel.
She is survived by two children, James P. Vaglia and his wife, Lori, of Latrobe and Antoinette V. Alford and her husband, Ben, of Wendell, North Carolina, and five grandchildren, Megan Wingard, Gabrielle Vaglia, B.J. Alford, Samantha Alford and Greg Wright.
Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. to noon Monday, May 16, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A service will be held immediately following visitation at noon Monday in the funeral home chapel.
Interment will follow in Harrold Zion Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or online at www.afashelter.org.
