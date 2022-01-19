Stewart Olin Sapp, 70, of Princeton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at OSF St. Clare Hospital in Princeton after a brief and sudden illness. He was surrounded by his family.
Stu (he was Stewart only to his mother) was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eleanor Sapp; an older brother, Bobby, and George and Evelyn Zacur, who welcomed him into their family like a son.
He is survived by his wife and devoted partner of 50 years, Becky; daughters, Shannon (Jason) Killion and Courtney (Hudson) Ludvigson; four adoring grandchildren, Kyle and Kyra Killion and Carver and Bronwyn Ludvigson; his big sister, Sherry (Terry) DeSalle, and bonus siblings Joni Anderson, Sarah (Richard) Watkins and Gary (Sharon) Zacur, along with many nieces and nephews.
It’s nearly impossible to sum up a presence as big as Stu’s in a few short paragraphs. He was born in Kewanee, Illinois, on July 8, 1951. While he was growing up, his family moved about the country, settling in western Pennsylvania in the mid-1960s.
Stu graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School in 1969. While at Latrobe, he formed many lifelong bonds. He met and fell for Rebecca Ruby (“Cutest Couple,” according to their classmates) and was the center on the 1968 WPIAL Champion football team. He is still close to many of those teammates to this day. It is also there that Stu became friends with Alex Zacur; it was this friendship that brought the Zacurs, his second family, into his life.
Stu and Becky were married in 1971 and settled in New Hampshire, where Stu played football at the University of New Hampshire and graduated in 1973. A hotelier by trade, Stu first worked at multiple Holiday Inns and twice attended Holiday Inn’s Innkeeper School in Olive Branch, Mississippi. He also spent time working in the coal mines and steel mills of western Pennsylvania. His return to the hotel business meant several more moves for the family, taking them from Texas to Michigan and Ohio before finally bringing them to Princeton. With each new location came a new set of lifelong friends. Becky and Stu also made a brief move to New Jersey in 1997 when Stu worked for Corporate Ramada, where he again made many of his co-workers feel like family. When life brought Stu and Becky back to Princeton in 2000, they picked back up where they left off, resuming relationships with dear, old friends, and forging new ones. They were lucky enough to enjoy many more years there making new memories with their treasured friends and family and celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in June 2021.
Stu touched many lives and will live on in many hearts. He never knew a stranger and was the consummate host. Loved ones will dearly miss Stu’s larger-than-life personality, booming voice, turn of phrase, cryptic text messages, exaggerated stories, generosity, and willingness to drop everything and pitch in whenever needed.
No memorial or celebration could be adequate for the impact Stu had on this world, but that doesn’t mean we won’t try. A small memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Jan. 22, 2022, in Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, Illinois, with Pastor Adam Webber officiating The service will be preceded by a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. (Masks will be required.)
Later this spring, the family will honor him with a Celebration of Life, Stu-style. Details will be forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Friends of Strays, P.O. Box 315, Princeton, IL 61550. Stu will be met at the Rainbow Bridge by his beloved dog, Ollie, and multiple cats that he didn’t want but loved anyway.
If you’re looking for other ways to honor Stu’s memory, help a friend or neighbor with a project. When you’re done, toast him with an ice-cold beer and a Tootsie Pop.
And as always, friends: Be well, be safe.
Online condolences can be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com
