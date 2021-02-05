Stewart Gailey Fletcher Jr., 62, died suddenly on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at his home in Centreville, Virginia.
Stewart was born on Sept. 12, 1958, in Latrobe, a son of the late Stewart G. and Helen Bennett Fletcher. He attended Greater Latrobe schools until his junior year in high school. He graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in Bethesda, Maryland, and attended Purdue University and the University of Maryland. Stewart worked for many years as a network engineer for American Systems in Chantilly, Virginia, where he was widely admired for his work ethic, intelligence, friendliness and gentleness.
He loved Formula 1 racing, airplanes, reading (spy novels to tech manuals), photography, following politics, Coca-Cola, fine Scotch whisky and music — classical, classic rock and especially Jimmy Buffet. His first concert was to see The Beatles at the Civic Arena on Sept. 14, 1964, at the ripe old age of 6.
Stewart is survived by his brother, Fred (Kay) Fletcher of Wayne; sisters, Nancy (Tom) Okonak of North Canton, Ohio, and Sherry (Don) Kirk of Bluffton, South Carolina; five nephews, one niece; numerous great nephews and nieces, and seven cousins, including Barbara Fletcher Harvey of Ligonier and Neil Sweeny of Osterville, Massachusetts.
There are no services planned. Memorial contributions in Stewart’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial.
