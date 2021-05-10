Steven LoCascio, 67, of Unity Township passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Oct. 27, 1953, in Seaford, New York, he was the son of the late Andrew and Mary (Mongeluzzi) LoCascio.
Steve was a longtime, active member at St. Benedict Church, Marguerite. On June 20, 2020, he was ordained to the permanent diaconate for the Diocese of Greensburg and was assigned to serve St. Benedict and Our Lady of Grace parishes.
Prior to his retirement, Steve had spent 41 years in education with the Greater Latrobe School District. He had been a secondary teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant principal and principal at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. He was currently serving as a member of the Greater Latrobe School Board. Outside of his coaching for the school district, he also spent many years coaching Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball.
Steve earned his bachelor’s degree in education from St. Vincent College, his master’s degree in math from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and later returned to St. Vincent College, where he earned a master’s in theology. While at St. Vincent for his undergraduate degree, he was a member of the St. Vincent Fire Department.
Steve dedicated much time as a volunteer for the Westmoreland County Food Bank and St. Emma’s Monastery, Greensburg. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, reading, working jig saw puzzles, playing cards and flower gardening. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his in-laws, Joseph and Dolores Scarfi; a brother-in-law, Gene Mahoney, and his dear friend, Brother Patrick Lacey, OSB.
Steve is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cheryl A. (Scarfi) LoCascio, of Unity Township; two sisters, Andrea Mahoney of New Port Richey, Florida, and Doreen Diaz, and her husband Rolando, of Lauderhill, Florida; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Darlene and Tom Japalucci of Latrobe, Sandra and Gregory Sutton of Latrobe, and Joni and Aaron Verneau of New Derry; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; his “brother” Roger Roble, and his wife, Debby, of Wexford; two special “sons” he lovingly sponsored in Haiti, Jonathan Guerine and Cazeau Wadson, and his beloved dog, Coco.
Family and friends will be received 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Vincent Basilica with the Rev. Daniel Blout as principal celebrant. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed via the funeral home Facebook page.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, while visiting the funeral home and attending Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Benedict Church, 260 Bruno Road, Greensburg, PA 15601 or to the “Passionist Community of Haiti,” c/o Fr. Enzo Del Brocco, Passionists, 190 Mt. Tom Road, Pelham, NY 10803.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
