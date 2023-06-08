Steven B. Gaul, 53, of Derry passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his family.
Steve was born April 4, 1970, in Latrobe, a son of Joanne M. Murphy Gaul of Derry and the late Boyd A. Gaul.
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 7:16 am
Steve was the owner/operator of Gaul’s Gutter Cleaning / Power Washing, and he also worked at Pace Industries Airo Division for 30 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing and dancing. He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry.
Besides his mother, Steve is survived by his son, Michael Gaul of Latrobe; daughter, Madison Gaul of Latrobe; three sisters, Rhonda M. Sofranko of Youngstown, Kristine M. Hoopes of Derry and Shelley M. Gaul of Derry; former spouse, Stacey Cunningham and husband Paul of Latrobe; faithful companion Belle, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family will receive friends for Steve’s Life Celebration 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 9, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Inurnment will be in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
