Steve W. Stanislav Jr., 87, of Bolivar passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
