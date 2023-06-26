Stephen W. Schott, 73, passed away peacefully Friday, June 23, 2023. Stephen was known as a gentle soul with a generous heart. He lived his life with kindness, integrity and humility.
Born April 5, 1950, to the late Charles and Marjorie Schott in Pittsburgh, he graduated from Baldwin High School.
Stephen’s greatest achievement was being a husband to Jennifer (Brown) Schott and father to Jake Schott. He took immense pride in raising his family and cherished every moment spent with them. Stephen found great joy in simple pleasures like spending time with his loved ones and making them laugh with his great sense of humor.
Stephen’s hard work ethic was evident throughout his career as a truck driver for SuperValu for more than 30 years until his retirement. His dedication and commitment to the job were exemplary, and he led by example throughout his tenure there.
Aside from work, Stephen enjoyed many hobbies such as shooting guns, reading history books, woodworking and model trains. These hobbies fueled his creativity while bringing him immense joy.
A man of faith, Stephen was proud to be a member of Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served as the president of the church council. He also found great satisfaction in serving those who were less fortunate than himself by volunteering at Meals on Wheels. Additionally, he was a member of Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. followed by a Masonic service and prayer service Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Stephen is survived by his beloved wife, Jennifer (Brown) Schott, and loving son, Jake Schott, along with brother Charles Schott. He will forever remain in our hearts, and his kindness and generosity will be greatly missed but fondly remembered by all those whose lives he touched.
