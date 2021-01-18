Stephen Steve Blasko, 94, of Derry died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Life’s Promise, Ligonier.
He was born March 8, 1926, in Seger, a son of the late Martin and Helen Stupek Blasko.
Steve was Byzantine by faith, a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Occupation of Japan, was a car lot manager for many years at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago and had owned many side businesses. He was an avid jogger in his younger years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Michael, Martin and Pete Blasko, Helen Sliva and Mary Moran.
He is survived by his caregivers, Michael and JoAnn Blasko of Derry, and numerous other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, with a Panachida service at noon.
Private interment will be made in the St. Mary’s Byzantine Cemetery, Bradenville.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
