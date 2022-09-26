Stephen M. Thiebaud, 76, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his home.
Born Sept. 25, 1945, in Canton, Ohio, he was a son of the late Henry Lewis Thiebaud and Pauline Grace Myers Thiebaud.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Stephen served during the Vietnam War.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the State Employment Office and had been the owner of the former Thiebaud Inc. Over the years, he was affiliated with the Kiwanis Club and the Midget Football League. Stephen enjoyed reading, especially Stephen King novels, and loved golfing. Above all, he was kind-hearted and had a loving personality.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Ernie Thiebaud.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Kathleen Fitzmaurice Thiebaud of Latrobe; son, Stephen M. Thiebaud Jr. and his wife, Rika, of El Cajon, California; daughter, Kara S. Thiebaud of Latrobe; sister, Susan Jones and her husband, Rich, of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren, Abbigail, Stephen, Dominic and Michael; a sister-in-law, Veda Bowman of Saltsburg; a special nephew, Jimmy Bowman of Greensburg; nieces and nephew, Debbie, Becky and John; several great-nieces; a great-nephew, and his “bonus daughter,” Roxann “Rocky” Jackson of Maine.
There will be no public visitations.
Services and interment are private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
