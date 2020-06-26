Stephen John Pekich, 56, of Ligonier passed away on June 24, 2020, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Stephen was born on June 4, 1964, in Alton, Illinois, to George S. and Eleanor R. (Grech) Pekich. He was a 1982 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, where he was voted “class clown” by his peers. Anyone who knew or crossed paths with Steve knew his quick wit and his love for silly stories and jokes. Steve had a huge heart and always wanted to hear people laugh and see them smile.
Steve was also a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Oakland Raiders and Notre Dame football. College football Saturdays will never be the same. Additionally, he was a huge lover of all animals, from his dogs to stray cats to the many types of wildlife that called the Pekiches’ yard home.
Steve is survived by his parents, Eleanor and George Pekich; a sister, Kimberly (Jones) of Florida; four nephews, Dominick, Dalton, Braedan and Carter, whom he adored; his aunt, Evelyn Orlosky, and cousins, Lynne, John, Melissa and Amy, in addition to numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by an infant sister, Kathleen; a brother, George; maternal grandparents, Andrew and Veronica Grech, and paternal grandparents, Stanley and Margie Pekich, as well as family dogs, Caesar and Pooch.
Friends will be received 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27, with a service starting at 6 p.m., in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier.
The family would like to thank the staff of the oncology department at Forbes Hospital, Mutual Aid Ambulance Service and Phil Bourque from the Penguins (Steve’s favorite player), who graciously spent time with Steve in his final days.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented