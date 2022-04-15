Stephen J. Ulishney, 81, of Derry Township went home to the Lord peacefully Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born Jan. 26, 1941, in Marguerite and raised in Bradenville.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen M. Ulishney and Sue Gilbert Ulishney; brother, Ronald Ulishney, and two brothers-in-law, Charles Dellovechio and Francis Cerchiaro.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy J. Dellavechio Ulishney; daughter, Karen A. Ulishney of Derry; son, Mark S. Ulishney (Karyn) of Florida; two grandsons, Noah and Jordan of Florida; two sisters-in-law, Mercedes Dellovechio and Frances Cerchiaro, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Stephen was a faithful Catholic and a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry. He was a graduate of Derry Area Senior High School, Class of 1959, where he excelled in football. Stephen earned a scholarship to play football at St. Vincent College, Unity Township, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in business, Class of 1964. After college, he started his working career and raised a family. Stephen was employed by Slate Construction Co. as the office manager for 17 years and retired from the Dill Construction Co. after 14 years. During those years, he also worked for William Dickson Industries, managing the finances. During retirement, he worked part time for DBEC Wholesale Co.
Stephen will be well remembered as a simple family man whose family was everything. He was well known for his “one line comments,” that smile that always greeted you, his passion for food and his willingness to help others. More than anything, Stephen will miss “Monday night golf” with his dear friends of more than 45 years.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Vincent Archabbey or to the Hillman Cancer Center.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
