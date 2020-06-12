Stephen E. “J.L.” Lopatich, 62, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home.
Born Feb. 12, 1958, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Steve E. and Agnes (Polochko) Lopatich.
J.L. was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe. He was the owner and operator of the former J.L.’s Bar, Latrobe. He was an avid NASCAR fan.
J.L. is survived by two daughters, Jessica Yockey and her husband, Glenn, of Latrobe and Julie Lopatich, of Bradenville; one sister, Suzanne Kisic and her husband, Eric, of Ligonier; four grandchildren, Nathaniel, Joshua, Jada and Roman; a nephew, Matt Criado and his wife, Amanda, of Latrobe; a niece, Melissa Myers and her husband, Paul, of Latrobe, and his best friend, Joe Brody.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
