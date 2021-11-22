Stella Shirley “Toto” Ridilla, 98, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born Sept. 10, 1923, in Weirton, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Bruno and Dorothy (Paul) Ferrari.
Stella was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville. She was also a member of the Latrobe Country Club and the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Ridilla; a son, John B. Ridilla; her brother, Bruno Ferrari Jr., and her sister, Barbara Raimondo.
Stella is survived by three children, P. Richard Ridilla and his wife, Barbara, Dorothy Jean “Jeanie” Owens and her husband, William, and Stella H. “Mikie” Green; nine grandchildren, John R. Ridilla, Lynn A. Brown, Elizabeth F. Ridilla, Jason B. Ridilla, Gretchen Owens, Laura Owens, Emily Green, Dana Green and Alyssa Macy, and four great-grandchildren, Connor Brown, Jack and Anna Ridilla and June Macy.
Stella’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to her caregivers Ann, Jane and Dorothy for their caring compassion.
Friends were received 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Services and interment were private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, online at www.afashelter.org, or to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, online at www.westmorelandfoodbank.org.
