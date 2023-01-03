Stella J. Tagliati Komiensky, 95, of Derry passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Paramount Senior Living, McMurray.
Born Dec. 28, 1927, in Saltsburg, she was a daughter of the late Cesar J. and Mary (Pesci) Tagliati.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 9:15 am
Stella was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Latrobe (Derry Township). She enjoyed baking, cooking and flower gardening, but most especially loved spending time with her family, friends and wonderful neighbors.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edmund R. Palko Sr.; her second husband, Thomas J. Komiensky; a son, Thomas J. Komiensky; five brothers, Herman, Gino, Mario, John and Victor Tagliati, and three sisters, Carmella Kuznik, Edith Pesci and Mary Munson.
Stella is survived by her daughter, Linda M. Osman of Kennedy Township; a son, Edmund R. Palko Jr. and his wife, Janice, of Pittsburgh; a brother, Dominick Tagliati and his wife, Mary, of New Alexandria; a sister-in-law, Octavia Palko of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Melissa Osman, Gary Osman and his wife, Ashley, Caitlin Rushlander and her husband, Jordan, Christopher Palko and Corey Palko; five great-grandchildren, Stella, Chloe, Sadie, Hannah and Scarlett, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in St. Rose Church with the Rev. Rodel Molina as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
