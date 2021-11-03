Stella Hastie, 84, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Excela Health Frick Hospital.
She was born Nov. 21, 1936, in Dearborn, Michigan, a daughter of the late Ray and Ruth (Friend) Thomas.
Stella was an active member of Latrobe United Methodist Church and was loved by all. She enjoyed baking and putting a smile on everyone’s face. Prior to her retirement, she worked at Long’s Catering for more than 20 years and also worked at the cafeteria at Loyalhanna School. She served as the Girl Scout leader for Troop 45. Stella loved the Lord and is now at peace with him.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Hastie; her brothers William and Robert Thomas, and her sisters Carol Sue Denstedt, Beverly Ann Bales and Sharon Lee Jameson.
Stella is survived by her two daughters, Debra Zello and her husband, Mark, of New Alexandria and Susan McManamy and her husband, John, of New Alexandria; five grandchildren, Nicole Cramer (Daniel), Benjamin Davis, Anthony “Tony” Zello, Maria Dustin (Matt) and Sarah Jo Alesi and her boyfriend, Ryan Stoner; three great-grand-children, Cooper Ann and Carson Avery Pynos and Grace Lynne Dustin; two brothers, John and Michael (Norma) Thomas; five sisters, Alta Ruth Ferguson, Bessie Marie Engel, Linda Jean Hilts, Gale Ellen Raee (Mike) and Debra Rae Brookshire (John), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, in Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To post an online condolence please visit, www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
