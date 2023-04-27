Stella G. Savenelli Digirolamo, 87, of Bradenville died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Aug. 17, 1935, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Anthony and Laura (Agostinone) Savenelli.
Besides her parents, Stella was preceded in death by her husband, William J. “Little” Digirolamo; brother, Renaldo Savenelli, and three sisters, Edith “Babes” Prodin, Clara Vitale and Marry A. “Mamie” Churbock.
Stella was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Latrobe (Derry Township). She loved spending time with her friends and family.
Stella is survived by her two sons, Chris S. Digirolamo of Bradenville and William A. “Bill” Digirolamo of Latrobe; two grand-children, Jessica Smiley and Tori Digirolamo; three great-grandchildren, Dominic, Julie and Nina, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Service for Stella will be private.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627 (724-694-8331).
Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com.
