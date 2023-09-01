Stanley Paul “Stush” Gebicki, 57, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, formerly of Derry, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Stanley Paul “Stush” Gebicki, 57, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, formerly of Derry, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Born June 22, 1966, he was the son of the late Stanley and Suzanne (Bates) Gebicki.
Stush was a 1985 graduate of Derry Area Senior High School. He joined the U.S. Air Force that same year. He was highly decorated and retired in 2005 after 20 years of honorable service.
Stush started his long employment with the Cheyenne VA Medical Center in 2006, and currently was a contractor for Santa Barbara research.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Martinez Gebicki; former wife, Ginny Ingram; sister, Kathy Gebicki; son, Justin Gebicki; five grandchildren; five nephews, and a niece.
In addition to his parents, Stush was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather Nicole Gebicki; maternal grandparents, Paul and Alice Bates, and paternal grandparents, Stanley and Louise Gebicki.
Private services were held in Cheyenne.
