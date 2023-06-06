Stanley P. Turcheck, born Oct. 14, 1931, in Wilpen, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the age of 91. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Stanley served in the U.S. Army and proudly defended his country.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Stanley P. Turcheck, born Oct. 14, 1931, in Wilpen, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the age of 91. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Stanley served in the U.S. Army and proudly defended his country.
Stanley was an avid classic car enthusiast and spent much of his free time tinkering with engines and restoring antique vehicles. His passion for cars brought him to RV traveling across the country to attend various automobile shows. Stanley had a vast knowledge of cars and enjoyed sharing it with fellow car enthusiasts at these shows.
Throughout his life, Stanley also treasured spending time with his family. He had a special bond with his grandchildren and loved being around them. His kind heart and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.
Stanley is survived by his son, Stanley (Ann) Turcheck Jr.; grandsons, Stanley W. Turcheck and Steven P. Turcheck, as well as other friends and family members.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carrie.
A private burial will take place at Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.