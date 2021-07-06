Stanley Irvin Mull, 74, of Latrobe passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Jan. 13, 1947, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late Elwood and Mabel (Fisher) Smith.
Stanley was a carpenter by trade and an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed tying flies and reloading. He also loved spending time with family.
He joined the U.S. Coast Guard after high school, where he met his wife, Kathy Mull.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Smith; a sister, Joann Wilt, and his adoptive parents, Roy and Pauline (Harding) Mull.
In addition to his wife, Kathy, he is survived by two sons, Stanley R. Mull and Chad W. Mull; three brothers, Elwood “Whitey” Smith, Larry “Buck” Smith and Robert Mull; five sisters, Polly Mull, Sue Weaver, Barbara Jane Smith, Royce Hutchinson and Carol Smith; four grandchildren, Mark Fredette, Preston Mull, Lyndzi Mull and Logan Mull, and a great-granddaughter, Emi Fredette.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Military service will be conducted 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Interment will be private.
