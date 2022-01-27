Stafani Rae Wigfield, 32, of Derry passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at home.
She was born Nov. 20, 1989, in Latrobe to Rita A. Mitchell Wigfield.
Stafani had worked at Walmart as shelf stocking associate prior to her illness.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, George Mitchell Sr. and Sylvia Mitchell; paternal grandparents, Francis Wigfield and Geraldine Wigfield; aunt Josephine Will; uncle, Mark Robinsky; aunt Frances Shaw, and a cousin, Rachel McDowell.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her dad, David A. Gruska; sister, Tiffany G. Wigfield and her fiancé, Andrew Law, of Madison, Indiana; two nieces, Ahlaiah Law and Clara Law; nephew, Silas Law; grandparents Stanley and Frances Gruska; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; an adopted sister, Johnna Lewis, as well as her fur babies, Sophie, Hissy, Bella, Stinky and Mouthy and Lulu.
Stafani had many close friends who should all be recognized here. You had her heart and carried her through her toughest days. Your love will never be forgotten by her family.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 31, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe PA 15650, where a funeral service will be held at noon with Pastor Kirk Conroy officiating.
Interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
The family wishes to send a special thank-you to her earth angels Amber and Melissa and the rest of the Excela Health Hospice team, Dr. Sulecki, Dr. Drappatz and the staff at the Hillman Cancer Center.
To send condolences or order flowers, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.