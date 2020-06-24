Sophie (Piwinsky) McIntyre, 92, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Nov. 10, 1927, in Salemville, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Sornwka) Piwinsky.
Sophie was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, and its Rosary Altar Christian Mothers. She had been employed at Quik Stop, New Alexandria, and the former Vulcan Mold and Iron Company. Sophie was a hard worker who lovingly raised her young family after losing her husband at the age of 42.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. McIntyre, on Oct. 19, 1970; a daughter-in-law, Linda McIntyre; a brother, Walter “Bill” Piwinsky, and two sisters, Wanda Macharyas and Josephine Cecchini.
Sophie is survived by five sons, Robert C. McIntyre, of Duluth, Georgia, Thomas A. McIntyre and his wife, Kim, of Latrobe, Patrick McIntyre and his wife, Carol, of Latrobe, Kevin McIntyre and his wife, Cheryl, of Tucson, Arizona, and Scott McIntyre and his wife, Kim, of Latrobe; one daughter, Janet Moyher and her husband, Jack, of Mount Pleasant; one sister, Stella Sheffler of New Alexandria; 13 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Loyalhanna Care Center for their care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. The St. John Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral service will be private for the family but will be streamed live and archived via the funeral home’s Facebook page 10 a.m. Friday.
Private interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 306 St. John Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650.
