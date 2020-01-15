Sonya Lynn Palmer Zeunges, 47, of Latrobe died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
She was born July 18, 1972, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Robert D. and Myrna (Scarbrough) Palmer.
Sonya is survived by her son, Bradley Zeunges of Latrobe; her fiancé, Danny Angelo of Latrobe; three brothers, Bob Palmer (Beth) of Woodstock, Virginia, Ed Palmer (Kim) of Latrobe and Doug Sam; a stepson, Steven Long-Angelo; two grandsons, Carter and Brody; an aunt, Sarah McGraw; three nieces, Janelle, Erin and Arianna Palmer, and four nephews, John Felbaum, Randy, Dylan and Jesse Sam.
Sonya enjoyed spending time with her family and being outdoors with her dogs Morgan and Molly.
All arrangements are private for the family. McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, in charge.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
Commented