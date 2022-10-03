Sister Mary Therese Sass, OSB, born Dolores Anna Sass, a Benedictine nun of St. Emma Monastery, Greensburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
The daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Sass, Dolores Anna Sass was born Jan. 15, 1933.
Sister Mary Therese received her elementary education and her first two years of high school at St. Xavier Academy, Latrobe (Unity Township). She graduated from Mount Assisi Academy, Pittsburgh. She attended both Indiana University and Duquesne University for her degree in elementary education.
She taught in St. Benedict School, Marguerite, before working for Scott Electric Co., Greensburg. In 1984, she entered St. Emma Monastery, Greensburg, made her triennial vows in 1986 as a Benedictine nun, her final vows in 1990 and celebrated her Silver Jubilee of Monastic Profession in 2011.
From her entrance into St. Emma Monastery, Sister Mary Therese played the organ both for the Monastic Community and for all the retreat groups. She loved baking breads and desserts for the retreatants and thousands of Christmas cookies! She, with her faithful volunteers, laundered all the sheets and towels from the Retreat House and various guest areas.
Viewing is 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at St. Emma Monastery, 1001 Harvey Ave., Greensburg. A vigil service will be held there at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in the Cor Jesu Monastic Chapel with interment in the Monastery Cemetery at St. Emma’s.
Memorials in her name may be made to St. Emma Monastery, 1001 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601.
