Sister Margaret Haring, RSM

Sister Margaret Haring (Sister M. Blanche), a Pittsburgh Sister of Mercy for 71 years, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Convent of Mercy, Pittsburgh.
Born July 21, 1930, in Pittsburgh, she was 91 years old. Daughter of Rudolph and Theresa (Dergositz) Haring, Sister Margaret entered the Sisters of Mercy from Nativity Parish, Pittsburgh, July 1, 1950, and made final vows Feb. 2, 1956.
Sister Margaret received a BA from Mount Mercy College (now Carlow University) and a M.Ed. from Duquesne University. She taught in area Catholic grade schools, including St. Agatha, Bridgeville; St. Francis Xavier, Northside; St. Vincent in Latrobe (Unity Township), and St. Colman in Turtle Creek. Sister Margaret also taught and worked in various positions at St. Peter, Northside, and Our Lady of Fatima, Hopewell Township.
After teaching, Sister Margaret worked in pastoral care at Country Meadows of South Hills and as a pastoral visitor and volunteer at Most Holy Name Parish in Pittsburgh. Most recently she volunteered at Mercy Hospital and worked with the elderly.
Particularly in her work with the elderly, no task was too small or insignificant; no person was unimportant. She met individuals where they were at the moment – helping someone get dressed, listening, laughing or praying with someone, offering solace and comfort to a dying person. One friend remarked, “She made it easy for them to meet their God.”
Preceded in death by her parents, brother Ralph Haring and sisters Caroline Robinson and Helen Kuzel, Sister Margaret is survived by a nephew.
There will be a private funeral service at the Convent of Mercy, 3333 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, followed by interment in St. Xavier Cemetery, Latrobe (Unity Township).
Arrangements entrusted to Edward P. Kanai Funeral Home, 500 Greenfield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15207.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 3333 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213, or Carlow University Scholarship Fund.
