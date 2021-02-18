Sister Leona Stumpf (Jean Frances Stumpf), a Pittsburgh Sister of Mercy for 59 years, died in the Convent of Mercy on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Born in Latrobe, she was 88 years old.
The daughter of William and Anna (Vogle) Stumpf, Sister Leona entered the Sisters of Mercy from Holy Family Parish, Latrobe, in 1961 and made final vows in 1968.
Sister Leona earned a degree in education from Mount Mercy College (now Carlow University) and taught in area Catholic schools, including Holy Family in Latrobe, St. Clair in Clairton and St. Colman in Turtle Creek. She also served on the Mercy Hall infirmary staff at the Motherhouse and later served for more than 30 years in parish social ministry in St. Mary of the Mount Parish, Grandview Avenue, Pittsburgh.
In keeping with her vows, Leona had a special affinity for people who were poor, sick or uneducated. She witnessed firsthand the struggles of elderly people to maintain themselves and their family homes, and personally sought help for them.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George; sisters, Ruth Myers and Mary Shaffer; half-brothers, William Jr., Albert, James and Daniel, and half-sister, Dorothy Schrum,
Sister Leona is survived by brothers, Frank and Conrad.
There will be a private funeral service in the Convent of Mercy, 3333 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, followed by interment in St. Xavier Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Edward P. Kanai Funeral Home, 500 Greenfield Ave., Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 3333 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or the Carlow University Scholarship Fund.
