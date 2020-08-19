Silvano J. Perla, 83, of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, in Peoria, Arizona.
Silvano’s extraordinary life started in Italy on May 1, 1937, when he was born to Joseph and Perinda (Centoni) Perla.
He came to America and lived in Bradenville. He graduated from Derry Township High School where he was a proud member of the marching band and there met the love of his life, and majorette, Joanne Andrako. Joanne and Sil were married in 1958, and after ditching the Battaglia Produce truck in Pittsburgh, he accepted a position with Peabody Coal and moved to Indiana. Sil worked for Peabody Coal Company for more than 30 years and retired as the general superintendent of the Black Mesa and Kayenta mine operations in Arizona. Sil immensely enjoyed immersing himself in the Navajo culture while mining coal on the reservation.
Silvano was preceded by his parents, Perinda and Joseph Perla, and his brothers, Sergio and Franco.
Silvano is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joanne (Andrako) Perla; his children, Scott Perla of Denver, Colorado, John Perla and his wife, Laura, of Queen Creek, Arizona, Lynn Perla Rasmussen of Cary, North Carolina, and Todd and Gilly Perla of Denver, Colorado. Silvano has eight grandchildren who adored him, Paige Perla of Parker, Colorado, Grant, Jack and Teddy Rasmussen of Cary, North Carolina, Brayden and Maggi Perla of Queen Creek, Arizona, and Amelia and Madeline Perla of Denver, Colorado. Left also to mourn is his sister Mary Ellen Kromel and her husband, Donald, of Greensburg and his brother Anthony Perla and his wife, Becky, of Latrobe. Silvano loved life, his work and all of his wonderful friends and family. He truly lived every day, and positively impacted the lives of everyone he touched.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Because of the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation, understanding and adherence to current requirements as we direct our guests.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, in St. Rose Church, 4969 Route 982, Latrobe (Derry Township), with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church.
Entombment will follow in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum in St. Vincent Cemetery, Latrobe (Unity Township). A celebration of life will be held in Flagstaff, Arizona, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions in Silvano’s memory be made to ChildHelp at www.childhelp.org/dreamadream.
