Sigmund C. “Sig” Wisneski, 78, of Derry died suddenly Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
He was born July 10, 1943, in Latrobe, the son of the late Sigmund and Otillia (Palek) Wisneski.
Sig retired from Teledyne Vasco and had been a member of the Derry Volunteer Fire Co. He enjoyed being with family and fishing when able.
He is survived by his loving wife, Paula Deglau Wisneski; his son, Scott Wisneski of Derry; his daughter, Susan Montgomery (Scott) of New Alexandria; two grandchildren, Scott and Hannah Montgomery; a niece, Mila Schall, and a nephew, Christopher Steppic.
At Sig’s request, visitation, service and burial in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township, were private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
