Shirley R. (Conway) Laskie, 80, of Hillside died on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born April 24, 1940, in Blairsville, a daughter of the late Bernard P. Conway Sr. and Wanda E. (Devinney) Conway.
Prior to retirement, Shirley worked at Latrobe Area Hospital as a registered nurse and worked in nursing education. She graduated from Carlow University with a master’s degree in nursing. Shirley was a member of the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society and a former member of the Latrobe Art Center. She enjoyed golf, gardening, bowling, fly fishing and doing artwork. Shirley loved spending time with grandchildren.
Shirley is preceded in death by her daughter, Dana M. Petrunak; one grandson, Chandler Linville; one brother, Bernard P. Conway Jr., and one sister, Karin McKay.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Richard S. Laskie of Hillside; one son, Richard “Rick” Laskie Jr. of Derry; one daughter, Christine Linville and her husband, Terry, of Greensburg; one son-in-law, Ronald Petrunak; one brother, Charles “Lisle” Conway and his wife, Sheral, of Ligonier; four grandchildren, Kalyne Heinmuller and her husband, Paul, Corbin Linville, and Connor and Camden Petrunak; one great-grandson on the way, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for Shirley’s life celebration 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry. The St. Joseph Altar Rosary will recite the rosary 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Shirley 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, in the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will be private in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.