Shirley O. Falk, 101, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Greensburg Care Center.
She was born Jan. 27, 1921, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Harry and Ella (Hunter) Kells.
Shirley was the oldest member of Latrobe United Presbyterian Church. She loved her church and is now in her Savior’s arms.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Falk, in 1998; five brothers, Robert, George, Harry, John and Ray Kells, and two sisters, Sarah Thompson and Lillian Herbertson.
Shirley is survived by three children, Charlene Judith and friend Roger, Shelby Jagla (Frank) and Craig Falk and fiancee Janet; two grandchildren, Amy Watlington (Ed) and Warren Anderson Jr. (Leora); four great-grandchildren, Kayla Mondragon, Brittney Hamilton (Chelsea), Ashley Fullerton (Jaedon) and Jacob Watlington (Maci); five great-great-grandchildren, Emery and Quinn Mondragon, Wyatt Fullerton, and Aily and Delilah Watlington, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Shirley’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Greensburg Care Center and Grane Hospice.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in Latrobe United Presbyterian Church, 340 Spring St., Latrobe. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Private interment will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Cook Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Latrobe United Presbyterian Church, 340 Spring St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
