Shirley O. Falk

Shirley O. Falk, 101, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Greensburg Care Center.

She was born Jan. 27, 1921, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Harry and Ella (Hunter) Kells.

