Shirley M. Prosperi, 92, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Friday, June 16, 2023, in the Elizabeth Seton Memory Care Center, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born Sept. 27, 1930, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late William J. and Marie A. (Moore) Mitchell.
Shirley was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, the former St. Vincent College Women’s Auxiliary and the St. Vincent Senior Citizens for many years. She was a brilliant example of how radiant a life can be by quietly touching those around her. She loved and lived for family. With six children, she always enjoyed hosting holiday dinners or joining in any type of family gathering whether it be a picnic, a family beach vacation, a night at the horse races or a pancake breakfast. To catch a glimpse of her sparkling blue eyes was to see the soul of a kind, strong, intelligent and resilient woman. Shirley had a spirit that was never dampened by the adversities she encountered in her 92 years of life. Anyone whose life intersected with hers realized how blessed they were to be touched by this quietly courageous woman. Her children and grandchildren especially saw her as the best role model anyone could have. Simply put, Shirley was a beautiful lady whose life has had a tremendous ripple effect on all whose lives she touched.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Aldo O. Prosperi, in 2013; her brother, Dr. William J. Mitchell, and her sister Marlene Pepper.
Shirley is survived by six children: Susan M. Hickey (Martin), Dr. Aldo J. Prosperi (Kathy), Maryrose Orange (Deacon Michael), Dr. Stephanie A. Prosperi (Denny Findish), Dr. Paul W. Prosperi (Amy) and Dr. Anne H. Prosperi; 13 grand-children: Marie Hickey, Gloria Hickey, Aldo Prosperi (Laura Kunkel), Blase Prosperi, Gian Prosperi, James Orange (Kelsey), Mickey Orange (Noelle), Isabelle Orange, Anna Metzger (Hakeem), John Paul, Christopher and Nicholas Prosperi and Samuel Findish. She was also a loving great-grandmother to Aiden, who passed away in 2016, Olive, Enzo, Maisy, Luke and Sylvia. She is also survived by her sister Joanne Darko and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Shirley’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Elizabeth Seton Memory Care Center and ProMedica Hospice and also to Vicky Ahrens, RN, for the compassionate care that she was given.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22, in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Blind Association, 911 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601, online at www.wcbainpa.org.
