Shirley L. Miller, 92, of Ligonier (formerly of New Alexandria), passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
She was born June 4, 1929, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Walter Carl and Sara (Baker) Miller.
Shirley graduated in 1947 from Greensburg High School. She was retired from GC Murphy, where she worked her way up from cashier to secretary to district manager. She also helped manage Walt’s Dairy and Lunch at Keystone. She was a member of New Alexandria United Methodist Church for 70 years. She was actively involved in all church activities, and she was a wonderful caregiver for her mother for more than 15 years. She loved to knit and sew.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers and sisters, Sara Fritz, Nancy Miller, Donald Miller and Orin Miller, and a brother-in-law, Dale Barnhart.
She is survived by four brothers and sisters, Robert (Tess) Miller of Latrobe, Dean (Eydie) of Blairsville, Dennis (Cindy) Miller of New Alexandria and Sue Barnhart of Derry; two sisters-in-law, Lois (Ben) Miller of DuBois and Evelyn Miller of Latrobe; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
As per her wishes there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, in New Alexandria United Methodist Church with Pastor Sharon S. Waltenbaugh officiating.
Burial will be private.
Memorial donations can be made in her name to New Alexandria United Methodist Church, 106 Washington St., New Alexandria, PA 15670.
P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, (724-668-2248) entrusted with arrangments. To send condolences, please visit www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
