Shirley Jane Achhammer (Piper) was born Jan. 1, 1942, in Latrobe and went to heaven on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Beloved daughter of her wonderful father whom she loved with all of her heart, Irvin Emerson Piper, she was the wife of Samuel Edgar Achhammer (deceased); mother to Irvin Scott Achhammer (Theresa Hensel), Theresa Marie Achhammer, Marty Ray Achhammer (Kim), Rickie Todd Achhammer, Tina Lynn Achhammer, Eric Ryan Achhammer (Ashley Canale), Tiffany Dumbauld (Bobby Dumbauld), and preceded in death by her sons Samie Lee Achhammer and Tracy Edgar Achhammer.
Shirley was a loving GiGi to Tanner, Scotty, Angie, Julie, Jeffrey, Cole, Cash, Katy, Sami, Liam, Braxton, Maddox and preceded in death by Brinley.
She is survived by her favorite brother, Rick Piper (Jackie) of Latrobe; brother Harvey Piper (Thomasine) of Derry; sister, Debbie Stewart (Piper) of Marguerite; special brother-in-law, Paul Achhammer (Marie) of Murrysville, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and so many others who referred to her as Mom.
Shirley dedicated her life to taking care of her family as well as the elderly of numerous families in the Westmoreland area as a home health care provider for most of her life.
Shirley was a hard, dedicated worker, a great provider for her family and an amazing cook. She would feed anyone who visited her home. If someone left her home hungry, it was their own fault. Shirley was a friend to everyone. She loved to torture her family as she would binge watch cooking shows and “90 Day Fiance.”
She was a member of Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church near Stahlstown.
She will be greatly missed every single day by her kids, grandkids, siblings and friends. She will always be remembered as a Grand Lady and the best Mom nine kids could have ever asked for.
There will be no public visitations. Private services and interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Cook Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
