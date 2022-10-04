Shirley J. Robb, 92, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
She was born Jan. 31, 1930, in Brownsville, Fayette County, a daughter of the late Alexander Thompson Russell and Jennie Wright Russell.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Shirley J. Robb, 92, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
She was born Jan. 31, 1930, in Brownsville, Fayette County, a daughter of the late Alexander Thompson Russell and Jennie Wright Russell.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, William S. Holden; her second husband, Walter J. Robb; her sister, Marion Russell Showers, and her brother, Charles Louis Russell.
Shirley is survived by three loving children: David Alexander Washburn (Cathy), Linda Washburn Ware (Michael) and Susan Holden Mallah (Albert); six grandchildren: David Washburn Jr. (Cyndi), Tyler Washburn, Michael Ware (Shea), Alexandra Raines (Billy) and William and Elizabeth Mallah; a great-grandchild: Jackson Raines, and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley’s organizational skills and perfectionism led her to a job in the Palmer household in the 1960s. Prior to retirement, she was employed by the U.S. pharmacy chain Thrift Drug in Latrobe for more than 23 years.
She was an active member of Christ United Church of Christ in Latrobe, heading and serving on several committees, including Faith in Action, Meals on Wheels, Bienvenue, Consistory, Hospitality, Church Flowers, Bible Study, Prayer Group, Apple Dumpling Sales, Salad Bar fundraisers. In addition, she was a monthly program coordinator, Sunday School teacher, nursery helper, church greeter, and she served as a Girl Scout leader.
Shirley was known for her kindness, compassion, impeccable manners, and honesty. With her children, she instilled a strong belief in religion, education, travel exploration and love of family. Creativity was always abundant in her home, as she encouraged artistic endeavors with her abilities and imagination leading the way. As an avid reader, she would spend many hours in the library. Her fondness for nature, animals, flowers, gardening and music stayed with her throughout her life. Physical exercise was essential to Shirley, so she was a swimmer, cross-country skier, jogger and lifelong walker who enjoyed the many paths around Legion-Keener and Twin Lakes parks. In her later years, she played in a weekly card club with several other couples and regularly attended travelogues.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A family memorial service at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, and a Celebration of Life gathering will be scheduled for spring 2023.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented