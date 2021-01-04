Shirley H. Matthews, 85, of Greensburg (formerly of Ligonier) died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born March 23, 1935, in Midland, a daughter of the late Bennett and Julia Gertrude Phelps Harris.
Shirley was a member of St. James Lutheran Church of Ligonier and used to sing in the church choir. She was a graduate of the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing, becoming a registered nurse and meeting her future husband, Dr. Ted A. Matthews Sr. The family moved to Ligonier in 1969, where she became a true homemaker who made a house a home. For many years, she volunteered for the American Red Cross. Cooking, watching movies and being with her grandchildren and family were the things that made her the happiest.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ted A. Matthews Sr., and an infant daughter, Jamey Laura Matthews.
Surviving are her children, Dr. Ted A. Matthews Jr. (Natalie) of Latrobe, Dr. Bruce Matthews (Sharon) of Greensburg and Julia Butala (Timothy) of Latrobe; her brother, Thomas Harris (Betty) of Spring Hill, Florida, and her sister, Marie Wharton of Linthicum Heights, Maryland; her grandchildren, Leslie Baker (Zach), Emily Moore (Denise), Ted A. Matthews III (Angela), Jamey Butala (fiance’ Jonathan Soja), Timothy Butala Jr., Olivia and Claudia Matthews; great-grandchildren, Aria, Ellie, Alex, Tristan and Emma, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Jerry Nuernberger officiating.
Interment will be made in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be made to the Mario Lemieux Foundation, 2 Chatham Center Suite 1661, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented