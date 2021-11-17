Shirley E. Lindsey Graham, 73, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Aug. 13, 1948, and was raised in Blairsville.
Shirley retired from Torrance State Hospital as an LPN (licensed practical nurse).
She is survived by her daughter, Alisha Dick; her son, Fred Dick Jr.; her six grandkids, Holly Jennings, Mandi Downs, Daniel Barca, Seanan Barca, Lyndsay Barca and Sara Dick; her friend Colleen Hopkins; her beloved dogs, Sammy and Bella, along with her two parakeets.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Graham.
She will be forever missed and loved by her family and pets.
Interment will be made in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
McCabe Funeral Home, Derry, is in charge of the arrangements. On line condolences can be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
Commented