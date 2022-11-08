It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. It’s with heavy hearts we announce the death of Shirley Cherup Dominick of Latrobe, who passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe, when she peacefully entered the gates of heaven.
Born July 27, 1935, in Lloydsville, she was predeceased by her parents, Steve “Bud” Cherup and Helen Ballash Cherup, and brother-in-law Philip Pristas.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 66 years, Anthony “Tony” Dominick; two children, Melissa Beblo (Mike) of Delmont and Andre Dominick (Diane) of Inlet Beach, Florida; granddaughters, Jennifer Beblo (Ryan Mays) and Alexis Beblo; great-grandson, Edward Stevens III; sisters, Stepheny McBryer (John) and Janet Pristas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank all of those who visited and cared for her during her last days, especially the Revs. Justin Matro, OSB, Chad Ficorilli, OSB, and Alfred Patterson, OSB, and the nurses and respiratory team at Select Specialty Hospital.
Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, homemaker and friend. Prior to starting her family, she was a secretary at Emerson Imperial Lighting in Loyalhanna. After raising her family, she once again enjoyed working outside the home as a real estate agent and in public relations. Her homemaking skills were most memorable. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She especially had a love for the holidays and expressed that love through her food, from the award-winning Thanksgiving turkey with all the fixings and amazing pies to her coveted Christmas cookie trays that family, friends and service providers looked forward to each year.
Shirley and her husband were active members of St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree. They were humble servants, most well known in the parish for their countless volunteer hours at the weekly bingo, annual festival and whenever the parish needed helping hands. She was also a past member of the Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed continual learning and hobbies such as embroidery, crochet, ceramics, bowling, golf, flea marketing, traveling, and playing card games after family dinners.
But her greatest joy was her two granddaughters. She enjoyed playing with them, whether swimming in their pool, taking them to mini-golf, amusement parks, back-to-school outings and simply just spending time together. She was elated and proud of the addition of her great-grandson, Eddie, and loved watching him grow into a fine young boy.
Family and friends will be received 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass to celebrate Shirley’s life will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Bartholomew Endowment Fund, Box A, 2538 State Route 119, Crabtree, PA 15624.
