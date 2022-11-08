Shirley Cherup Dominick

It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. It’s with heavy hearts we announce the death of Shirley Cherup Dominick of Latrobe, who passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe, when she peacefully entered the gates of heaven.

Born July 27, 1935, in Lloydsville, she was predeceased by her parents, Steve “Bud” Cherup and Helen Ballash Cherup, and brother-in-law Philip Pristas.