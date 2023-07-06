Shirley Anne Dorazio, 89, of Banning, California, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Valencia, California.
The rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Santa Clarita, California. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. July 12 at St. Kateri. The celebrant will be the Rev. Vaughn Winters.
There will be a reception in Slattery Hall immediately following the funeral Mass for all to come and celebrate Shirley’s life.
The burial will take place 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Riverside National Cemetery in the assigned pavilion. The Rev. Deus Naja will preside over the graveside prayers and interment. Lunch to follow at the main clubhouse of Sun Lakes Country Club.
Arrangements are by Eternal Valley Mortuary, Santa Clarita.
Shirley was born Nov. 13, 1933, in Derry to Helen (Pletenik) and James P. McGinnis.
Shirley attended school in Derry Township. She began working at Westinghouse, Derry plant, after completing high school. She worked in the accounting department using the Burroughs Bookkeeping Machine from 1952-1961.
She returned to the work force in 1979 as a bank teller at Greensburg Savings and Loan for a little over a year. She then took a position at St. Vincent College, where she enjoyed interacting with the college students and seminarians, working at the circulation desk in the library on campus. She was promoted to interlibrary loans at a later date, where she worked until she retired in 1991.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin A. Dorazio; her brother, James P. McGinnis Jr., and her parents, Helen and James P. McGinnis.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Judy and husband John Janusek; sister, Helen Brown; grandchildren, Ashley and husband Mason Melville, Benjamin Janusek and Carly Janusek, and great-grandchildren, Mickey and Jennings Melville.
Pallbearers will be John Janusek, Benjamin Janusek, Mason Melville, Russ Beck, Larry Salgarolo and Evan Gunning at the funeral Mass. In addition, Alan Vaughn, Tim Donatini and Al Spinden will be pallbearers at the interment in Riverside National Cemetery the following day.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Michael J. Fox Foundation and/or Pancan.org.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Castlemere Senior Homes, St. Kateri staff and Bereavement Committee, JR Regalado, Claire’s Flowers, and Dee Ilagen and Socrates Sison, her continuous care nurses her final three days.
