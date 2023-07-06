Shirley Anne Dorazio

Shirley Anne Dorazio, 89, of Banning, California, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Valencia, California.

The rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Santa Clarita, California. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. July 12 at St. Kateri. The celebrant will be the Rev. Vaughn Winters.