Shirley Ann “Bubbee” (Shrum) Spewock, 82, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Kelly’s II Personal Care Home.
She was born on Aug. 20, 1938, in Derry, a daughter of the late David B. and Clara (Saffer) Shrum.
Prior to retirement, Shirley worked at Latronics. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Spewock, in 2000; one son, Dennis Wannamaker; an infant daughter, Angel; one brother, David Shrum, and her former spouse, Richard Wannamaker.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, Kevin Wannamaker and his wife, Bonny, and Gary Wannamaker and his wife, Donna; two daughters, Terry Hall and her husband, Richard, and Linda Goulding; one brother, Lawrence Shrum and his wife, Diane; 10 grandchildren, Danielle Doolittle and her husband, Christopher, Stephen Klim Jr. and his wife, Michele, Christine Klim and Bill, Jennifer Rowsick and her husband, Daniel, Rachelle Wannamaker, Preston Wannamaker and his wife, Samantha, Meagan Crawford and her husband, Jacob, Joshua Wannamaker and his wife, Amber, Tara Rager and her husband, Mike, and Ricky Hall; 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Because of the current restrictions, Shirley’s funeral service will be private. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry.
A private interment will be in Coles Cemetery, Derry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s name to Make-A-Wish, 707 Grant St., Suite 3700 Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1938.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Kelly’s II and Excela Health Hospice for their compassionate care provided to mom.
Online condolences may be made to merlinfuneralhome.com.
Commented