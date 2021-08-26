Shirley A. Kozemchak Kelly, 77, of Bradenville passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at her home after a long, hard-fought, 4 ½-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born Dec. 17, 1943, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Steve and Mildred M. (Schalcosky) Kozemchak.
Shirley was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. Along with her husband, Mike, they owned and operated M & S Mobile Home Park (Kelly Village), and she helped manage Mike Kelly and Daughters Excavating. She also was employed with Dr. Dahar as an orthodontic assistant. Shirley enjoyed traveling. She lived her life for her family and caring for her husband, daughters and grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael S. Kelly, on May 19, 2021.
Shirley is survived by three daughters, Michelle Snyder and her husband, Samuel, of Gibsonia, Melissa Pandolph and her husband, Michael, of Duncansville and Monique Lloyd and her fiancé, Brian Liebelt, of Lodi, California; her sister, Loretta Ferringer and her husband, Joe, of Franklin; six grand-children, Madeleine Snyder, Cooper Snyder, Josh Pandolph, Jocelyn Pandolph, Olivia Neidigh-Lloyd and Michael Lloyd, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Heartland Hospice, especially Lisa, Charlotte and Shari for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations.
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral Divine Liturgy 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carmelite Monastery, 5206 Center Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
