Shirley A. Canterna, 92, of Latrobe passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, in the Loyalhanna Senior Suites.
She was born Dec. 16, 1930, in Johnstown, a daughter of the late Harry W. and Martha (Hochstein) Eversole.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 5:45 pm
Prior to retirement in 1993, Shirley was a high school French and Spanish language teacher for the Greater Latrobe School District with 23 years of service. She was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe, a former board member of Mom’s House in Greensburg, and a volunteer at Latrobe Hospital. Shirley loved to travel and visited many places around the world. She was always ready to welcome anyone into her home with a delicious home-cooked meal, and was very proud of her children and grandchildren and the family she and her husband, Dodo, raised.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Oland “Dodo” Canterna, in 2016 and her brother William Eversole.
She is survived by seven children: Mark Canterna (Kelly), Marcy Canterna, Lisa Melago (William), Paul Canterna (Farnoosh), Gina McClintic, Donna Canterna and Patricia Crocker (Jim); 12 grandchildren: Michelle (Tyler), Emily, Renee, Mark (Gena), Matt (Nikki), Nicholas (Cara), Dalon (Alex), Dominic (Hannah), Derek, Anthony (Amanda), Maria (Nich) and Julie; eight great-grandchildren; her brother Arnold Eversole (Paula); two sisters-in-law, Ruth Eversole and Betty Canterna, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Shirley’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Loyalhanna Senior Suites for the excellent care they provided.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, in Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, with the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to fund the building of a gazebo at Loyalhanna Senior Suites. Checks can be made payable to Karyn Zayac, Administrator, and sent to Loyalhanna Senior Suites, 543 McFarland Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. On the memo line, indicate “In memory of Shirley Canterna.”
Donations also can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163, or online at www.michaeljfox.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
