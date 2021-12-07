Sherry Lee Little Mitchell, 50, of Meadville, South Carolina, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in South Carolina.
Born Aug. 29, 1971, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of George E. Little of Latrobe and the late Betty Ann Havrilla Little.
Sherry was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Ann Little.
In addition to her father, Sherry is survived by her husband, Jeremy Duppstadt of South Carolina, and her stepmother, Margaret Little of Latrobe.
There will be no public visitations.
Services and interment are private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented