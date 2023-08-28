Shelly Ann Upholster, 57, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at her home.
She was a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and had attended Westmoreland County Community College. Being an avid gardener, she loved growing rare flowers from seed, spending time with her family, babysitting her granddaughter and her Yorkie, Nester (who will be lost without her). Shelly was a beloved daughter, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her boyfriend of 22 years, Michael Miller; her mother, Alice Casey and her husband, Thomas; her daughter, Julian; her granddaughter, Sophia, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard, and grandparents Glenn and Sarabelle Knupp.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where her service will be held at 7 p.m.
