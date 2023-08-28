Shelly Ann Upholster, 57, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at her home.

She was a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and had attended Westmoreland County Community College. Being an avid gardener, she loved growing rare flowers from seed, spending time with her family, babysitting her granddaughter and her Yorkie, Nester (who will be lost without her). Shelly was a beloved daughter, mother and grandmother.