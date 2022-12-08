Shawn William Rose, born June 12, 1988, in Walnut Creek, California, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Erie.
He was a son of Lori Georgeff and the late Dennis G. Rose; brother of Phillip M. (Marissa) Rose, and also is survived by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Shawn was a bright and caring young man. He worked for Amatech Inc.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Erie City Mission or Sage’s Army.
