Shaun Michael Mohney, 40, of Wilpen, formerly of New Springfield, Ohio, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
He was born June 21, 1981, in Logansport, Indiana.
He is survived by his wife, Kiersten Abbott Mohney; his mother, Donna E. Mohney; his four sons, Shane Abbott, Peyton Mohney, Chance Mohney and Ryan Mohney; mother-in-law, Susan Abbott; his grandfather, Donald (Jan) Mohney; grandmother, Lynda Mohney Davis; uncles, Keith (Kelly) Mohney, Leslie (Tammy) Mohney, William (Sandy) Mohney and Kenneth Mohney; his aunt, Kristi Mohney, and numerous cousins.
Shaun was a self-employed contractor who enjoyed all aspects of building and working with his hands. His four boys were the most important things in his world.
Family and friends are welcome to visit 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to a fund for his sons’ future needs.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
